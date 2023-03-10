Nokia (NOK) Solutions to Aid Digitalization Efforts in Africa

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Airtel has selected it’s integrated SIM (iSIM) Secure Connect technology in a software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model to accelerate digitalization in Africa. The agreement signifies the expansion of Airtel's long-standing business partnership with Nokia. The Finland-based telecom giant assisted Airtel with the rollout of iSIM Secure Connect in Nigeria. Airtel now wants to implement the solution in 10 other African markets over the following year.



Airtel's verification and authentication capabilities will be enhanced by Nokia's iSIM and embedded SIM (eSIM) technology since it will enable Airtel to store and manage numerous subscriptions on its network remotely. With the help of this technology, communication service providers (CSPs) and businesses will be able to manage user device subscriptions and machine-to-machine subscriptions for eSim and iSim-equipped devices securely.



Lack of connectivity and modern network infrastructure often leads to losing economic and business opportunities. Successful implementation of the program will lead to a huge boost for the economy, unlocking a wide array of opportunities for local residents. There is increasing demand for better and faster network service in African markets. Nokia, backed by its solid base of innovation and years of research and development, intends to address those demands and eradicate the digital divide in Africa.



Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations through easy programmability and flexible automation to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. It is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



It has made significant progress on its three-phased journey of value creation. The company’s strategy includes Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably. Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking.



The stock has declined 2.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



