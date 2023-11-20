Nokia (NOK) Solution to Trim Philippines Network Power Usage

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that its AVA Energy efficiency software has been selected by Globe Telecom to help reduce energy consumption in the communication network of the Philippines. The deal is likely to help the leading Southeast Asian carrier improve network diagnosis and troubleshooting processes by reducing unnecessary manual fixes, cutting overall electricity bills and addressing environmental sustainability issues through lower carbon footprint.



Leveraging ML and AI techniques, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) will facilitate Globe Telecom to augment network monitoring endeavors and boost customer experience. This technology and vendor-agnostic software will enable decentralized data management for disruptive innovation and new value creation.



The improved software will enable Globe Telecom to enforce the shutdown of idle and unused equipment automatically through specified algorithms. The carrier will also have the option to completely disconnect hardware through remote power control modules for redundancy or non-usage. The upgraded software will likely help Globe Telecom to have annual power savings of about 3-6% without any additional capital investments for infrastructure upgrades or on-site software maintenance.



By unlocking network efficiencies with a software upgrade, Nokia has reduced the total cost of ownership for mobile operators. The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio.



The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and the Internet of Things.



Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reducing complexity and improving efficiency. The company remains focused on building a robust, scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies.



The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



The stock has lost 24.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.8%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nokia carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20.4% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



United States Cellular Corporation USM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. The company provides a range of wireless products and services, and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology. The company is well-positioned for continued demand for broadband.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick. Headquartered in Melville, NY, the company is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers.



Comtech’s key satellite earth station modems incorporate forward error correction and bandwidth compression technologies, which enable its customers to optimize their satellite networks by either reducing their satellite transponder lease costs or increasing data.

