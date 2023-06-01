Nokia (NOK) Solution to Power Rural Broadband Connectivity

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that MetaLINK has selected its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) technology to accelerate fixed wireless broadband connectivity in rural regions across America. Nokia is collaborating with Winncom Technologies, a worldwide distributor of complete networking solutions, to deliver CBRS technology.



The Finnish telecom giant is a leading networking solution provider in the United States. It currently serves around 90% of the U.S. population and its fixed network equipment is used by seven out of 10 fiber homes in the country. Numerous service providers, corporate entities and government organizations have adopted Nokia's 5G technology. The recent deal highlights the extension of Nokia’s strong footprint in the U.S wireless connectivity market.



MetaLink, the Ohio-based wireless and fiber internet provider, is looking to leverage Nokia CBRS RAN (Radio Access Network) portfolio to ensure faster and more reliable broadband coverage for its customers in parts of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The necessity of greater network connectivity in the context of access to healthcare, skill development, financial services and business collaboration and expansion have gained precedence in post-pandemic era. The integration of Nokia’s CBRS technology will enable MetaLINK to improve its existing network capacity and performance and reduce the digital divide in underserved areas.



Nokia's AirScale baseband and radio technology will give service providers more adaptability and scalability, accommodating diverse user demands and evolving network requirements. Cost efficiency is always a constraint in rural broadband deployment, but CBRS radio and baseband units address this issue and ensure a superior internet experience for end users.



Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets



The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale product, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



The stock has declined 19.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 14.9%.



Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Meta Platforms is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like photo and video-sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

