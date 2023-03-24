Nokia (NOK) Solution to Enhance CANARIE's Network Capabilities

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that CANARIE selected its 7750-service router to upgrade network capabilities and support researchers and educators with better connectivity. The contract for undisclosed amount is likely to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment manufacturer across the globe.



CANARIE supports researchers from various subjects in collecting a large amount of data through sensors, detectors and telescopes. The whole procedure needs to be very precise and streamlined. The researchers also need to have real-time network connectivity, which will allow seamless collaboration and swift transmission of a large amount of data whenever required to ensure optimum coordination in the team.



Nokia’s 7750 router matches these requirements as it can transfer about 30 terabytes of data within 10 minutes. The 7750-service router is optimized to deliver greater flexibility and scalability. Along with this significant capacity enhancement, it also automates the network and ensures greater security and durability. This will immensely boost the productivity of CANARIE’s 34,000 km network infrastructure, enhance cooperation among 100 NREN (National Research and Education Networks) around the globe and support critical research related to medicine, climate and cybersecurity.



Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations through easy programmability and flexible automation to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. It is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in the key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



It has made significant progress on its three-phased journey of value creation. The company’s strategy includes Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably. Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for the licensing business. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking.



The stock has declined 14.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 18.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



