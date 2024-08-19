Nokia (NOK) Solution to Enhance 5G Infrastructure in Brazil

Nokia Corporation NOK recently revealed that TIM Brasil, a prominent Brazilian telecommunication company, has opted to deploy Nokia’s industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio. This strategic move is part of TIM's plan to expand its 5G Radio Access Network coverage across Brazil and solidify its position as one of the leading 5G providers in the country.



Access to fast and reliable connectivity has become the cornerstone of the modern digital-driven world. The growing proliferation of e-learning, remote works, ecommerce, streaming services and other digital applications has made high-speed Internet indispensable for overall economic growth. Nokia's comprehensive 5G product suite will enable TIM Brasil to address these emerging requirements.



Nokia’s offering includes baseband, Massive MIMO radios, and Remote Radio Head products. The product suite powered by the energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology will ensure an efficient and scalable network coverage with high capacity to address various advanced applications. In addition, Nokia’s AI-integrated MantaRay Networks Management system will facilitate better monitoring and management of the network. It will also provide digital deployment, optimization, and technical support services to ensure seamless equipment installation and superior performance. The deployment of Nokia's equipment across 15 Brazilian states is set to begin in January 2025.



Nokia has been experiencing significant headwinds in the Latin America region for the past few quarters. The recent venture with one of Brazil’s major telecom operators, TIM Brasil, will likely strengthen Nokia’s foothold in the region and boost its prospects.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect.



The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has gained 6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48.6%.



