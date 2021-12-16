Nokia (NOK) Selected by Ooredoo Group to Provide 5G Solutions

Nokia Corp. NOK has been selected by Ooredoo Group to provide 5G fixed wireless access and Wi-Fi solutions to residential and enterprise customers in the Middle East and North Africa.



Headquartered in Qatar, Ooredoo is a multinational telecommunications company that operates across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. It delivers exceptional data experience through a range of services via its data-centric mobile and fixed networks.



Nokia’s industry-leading solutions will allow Ooredoo to generate more revenues through offers like Smart Home services and the Internet of Things.



Nokia’s shares have gained 51% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 24%.

Nokia’s FastMile 5G customer premise equipment will connect to Ooredoo operating companies’ network to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity to premises. It brings opportunities for Ooredoo to provide services that require more bandwidth and high-speed data services.



Nokia Wi-Fi Beacons deliver excellent Wi-Fi speed, ensuring coverage in every corner of the premise. The FastMile 5G devices will allow Ooredoo to extend the reach of its 5G wireless network into homes.



Ooredoo aims to bring the benefits of 5G into homes to deliver new broadband services that enhance the user experience. The solutions for deployment include FastMile 5G Gateway, FastMile 5G Receiver, Beacon 1.1, Beacon 2 and Beacon 6.



FastMile 5G Gateway is a self-install gateway that delivers a speed of up to 1 Gigabit per second. FastMile 5G Receiver is a single indoor/outdoor receiver equipped with a high gain antenna.



Beacon 1.1 provides users with a dual-band AC1200 in-home mesh Wi-Fi solution. Beacon 2 and Beacon 6 offer a dual-band solution with Wi-Fi 6 that delivers maximum performance for intelligent home Wi-Fi.



Nokia is well-poised to benefit from the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation.



NOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 168% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 0.5% over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 26.6% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised 20.5% upward over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 14.5% in the past year.

