Nokia (NOK) Revolutionizes High-Speed Data Transmission

Nokia Corporation NOK, in collaboration with Zayo, has successfully completed a groundbreaking live field trial, achieving a North American transmission record of 800Gb/s over a single wavelength across an 1866-kilometer (km) link from Los Angeles to El Paso, TX. This achievement, powered by Nokia's sixth-generation Photonic Service Engine super-coherent optics (PSE-6s), highlights the cutting-edge capabilities of Nokia's coherent optics and Zayo's advanced optical transport network.



The trial also witnessed a remarkable 1 Tb/s transmission on Zayo's Los Angeles to Phoenix, AZ, route, spanning 1004 km, once again utilizing Nokia's PSE-6s technology. This accomplishment underscores the potential of Nokia's optical innovations and Zayo's robust network infrastructure in meeting the escalating global traffic demands arising from an increasingly digitalized world.



Zayo, boasting the largest and most modern 400G network in North America, operates over 250 points of presence (PoPs) in high-demand centers. As Zayo continues to enhance its optical network's capacity, capability and sustainability, Nokia's PSE-6s plays a pivotal role by increasing spectral efficiency, facilitating high-speed client services and reducing network power consumption.



Nokia's successful field trial not only sets a new standard for high-speed data transmission but positions the company as a key player in addressing the growing demand for advanced network solutions. As network connectivity becomes increasingly crucial in our digital world, Nokia stands to gain significantly from the widespread adoption of its innovative optical technologies.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect.



The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has lost 25.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 5.7%.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

