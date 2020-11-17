Nokia (NOK) Receivers to Power Swisscom Broadband Services

Nokia Corporation NOK recently secured an exclusive contract for an undisclosed amount from Swisscom AG SCMWY to deploy its FastMile 5G receivers in rural areas of Switzerland for improved superfast broadband connectivity. The extensive use of the solution is likely to enable the carrier to meet the high demand for fast Internet access across the rural communities as consumers tend to consume more bandwidth-intensive applications.



The FastMile receivers are self-contained residential devices that facilitate better and faster Wi-Fi experience by combining the best of indoor and outdoor features of fixed wireless solutions access solutions. Leveraging carrier aggregation between 4G and 5G bands, it offers superior broadband connectivity in both generations of network. The product can be easily installed by customers and can be retrofitted either inside the home when the signal strength is strong or outside when it is relatively weak.



Riding on industry-leading signal gain capability, it is likely to help Swisscom address the exponential growth in bandwidth demand of its residential and business customers. Combining a high-gain antenna and modem in a small form-factor, the FastMile receivers connect the home network with a simple Power over Ethernet connection. It also incorporates a unique indoor antenna configuration that connects home networks at the highest possible speed for lag-free gaming and video-streaming options.



The contact strengthens the business relationship of both the firms. Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Rollouts of next-generation 5G networks are expected to improve market conditions significantly in 2020 and beyond.



Nokia remains focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 100 commercial 5G contracts across the globe. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Shares of the company have gained 13% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 33.4%.





We remain impressed with the inherent long-term growth potential of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat delivered a positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.4%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.