Nokia (NOK) Powers 5G Network in Poland With Polkomtel Deal

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has deployed critical 5G infrastructure solutions for Polkomtel — a leading mobile carrier in Poland — to launch 5G services in the capital city of the country. In addition to strengthening the mutual ties, the deal to supply key telecommunications equipment aims to deploy superfast 5G network across Poland and put it at the forefront of the regional 5G market.



Polkomtel will leverage Nokia’s AirScale portfolio to improve its connectivity with wider indoor and outdoor coverage driven by its high quality base stations and radio access products. The AirScale radio access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with low cost of ownership. The products can be easily upgraded through a software update and help to reduce network complexity. This, in turn, will facilitate the operator to upgrade the existing network facilities for a seamless transition to 5G, when necessary.



In particular, the Polish carrier is utilizing Nokia’s 5G AirScale Compact RRH solution to build networks in dense urban areas or indoors with optimum performance. This will enable it to manage costs and deliver the required network capacity for optimum coverage.



The state-of-the-art telecommunications equipment from Nokia will enable Polkomtel to cost-effectively manage its network with minimal human intervention for ultra-low network latency, reliability and security features. It is also likely to enable the carrier to offer enhanced voice and data services while reducing network complexities across Poland.



Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Nokia remains focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 100 commercial 5G contracts across the globe. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Shares of the company have gained 9.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 34.9%.





We remain impressed with the inherent long-term growth potential of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock.



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat delivered a positive earnings surprise of 11.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.4%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Clearfield delivered a positive earnings surprise of 44.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.