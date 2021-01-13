Nokia (NOK) Partners With M1 for 5G Standalone in Singapore

Nokia Corporation NOK has inked a partnership deal with M1, a leading telecommunications company in Singapore, to deploy its cloud-native core software. The deployment will help accelerate the country’s 5G standalone network launch in 2021. Nokia currently has 139 commercial 5G deals with service providers.



Developed with licensed software components, Nokia’s 5G standalone core is likely to provide M1 with the capabilities that are required for seamless network performance. Driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence, the solution allows operators to automate network slices for the development of industrial use cases.



Through this project, Nokia will support Singapore’s digital transformation aimed at new 5G use cases for consumers and businesses. The company’s industry leading network technology will also help M1 to improve strategic relationships with government agencies and universities.



The Finland-based company’s services teams will deploy a network exposure function that enables application developers to enhance 5G roaming. Nokia’s 5G standalone core software components will be hosted on Keppel’s data center infrastructure. It will be powered with Nokia’s Airframe servers and spine-leaf switches. Cyber-security solutions from Nokia’s NetGuard suite will secure the 5G core infrastructure.



With Nokia’s 5G standalone core integrated into its 5G network, M1 is well positioned to deliver a greater customer experience. The company is ahead of the curve in adopting cutting-edge technologies. It will support Singapore’s transformation to 5G by providing a host of capabilities for the digital age.



Nokia aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. However, its financial performance for 2021 is expected to face challenges, primarily due to intense competition.



Nokia’s shares have remained flat in the past year compared with 39.5% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Sensata Technologies ST, Corning GLW and Qualcomm QCOM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Sensata delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Corning delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 40.7%, on average.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.3%, on average.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Corning Incorporated (GLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.