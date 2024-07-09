Nokia (NOK) Partners With MEO to Upgrade Next-Gen Network

Nokia Corporation NOK has tied up with its long-standing partner, MEO, to fully leverage the potential of 5G technology. By joining forces on a multi-year 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) contract, the companies aim to harness the expertise of a highly skilled talent pool, utilize state-of-the-art tools and scale operational capabilities for increased value addition.

MEO, one of Portugal's leading mobile operators, was previously known as Telecom Portugal. It is now owned by France's Altice. As part of the contract, Nokia will provide equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, which is powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. This includes Massive MIMO, baseband and remote radio head solutions for both indoor and outdoor scenarios.

MEO will also utilize Nokia’s MantaRay SON for optimization and network assurance. In addition, MEO will make use of Nokia's Global Delivery Center in Portugal for comprehensive project delivery and support services. Furthermore, it will benefit from Nokia's 5G research and development center in Portugal.

The global RAN market fell 15% to 30% in the first quarter of 2024 — its sharpest decline since 2000. Apart from the well-known challenges related to coverage that the market is facing as competition in advanced 5G markets becomes more intense, there are serious concerns about the timing of capacity upgrades given current network utilization levels and data traffic growth rates. As a result, the top suppliers worldwide, including Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia, are bearing the brunt.

In this challenging market situation, this deal would signify Nokia's re-entry into Portugal's RAN market, which is dominated by Huawei, its main competitor. Huawei has been the primary supplier of RAN to MEO in the past years.

NOK stock has declined 6.8% in the past year against the subindustry's growth of 46.6%. Nokia has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.5%.



Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. NVDA has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 37.6%.

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.1% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data centre segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Woodward, Inc. WWD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 26.1%.

Headquartered in Fort Collins, CO, Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets.

