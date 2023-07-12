Nokia (NOK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed the most recent trading day at $4.28, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology company had gained 2.94% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.44% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Nokia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 2.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $27.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.35% and +6.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. Nokia is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Nokia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.3, so we one might conclude that Nokia is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

