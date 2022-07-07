Nokia (NOK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed at $4.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology company had lost 8.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.07 billion, down 5.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $25.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.55% and -3.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nokia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nokia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.74.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

