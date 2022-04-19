Nokia (NOK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK) closed at $5.20, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology company had lost 3.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.92 billion, down 3.24% from the year-ago period.

NOK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $25.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.55% and -1.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nokia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nokia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.49.

We can also see that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NOK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

