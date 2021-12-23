Nokia (NOK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK) closed at $6.19, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology company had gained 6.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.4 billion, down 5.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $25.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.33% and +2.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% lower. Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nokia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.51.

We can also see that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.