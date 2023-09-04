Nokia (NOK) Offers Compact 5G Antenna Solution in Philippines

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that Globe Telecom opted to utilize Nokia’s Interleaved Passive Active Antennas (IPAA+) to expand its 4G/5G coverage in the Philippines. The companies conducted a successful field trial of a 2.6 GHz IPAA+ variant, specifically tailored to Globe Telecom’s requirement. This agreement is expected to bolster Nokia's presence in the South East Asian region and strengthen its position in the wireless equipment market.



One of the prevailing challenges faced by service providers in expanding their 5G infrastructure is finding adequate spaces on rooftops and towers for the installation of 5G antennas. The problem is more visible in urban and densely populated areas. As the 5G implementation gains pace, the issue is more prevalent than before.



Nokia’s IPAA+ is a compact solution that effectively addresses these concerns. By integrating both 4G passive and 5G active antennas within a standard multiband antenna's size and weight, it offers service providers a streamlined approach to deploying 5G networks through a simple antenna swap. The innovative solution speeds up the acquisition of sites and lowers site rental costs. This advanced feature makes it a valuable asset for service providers navigating the complexities of 5G expansion.



The lightweight modular design of IPAA+ streamlines the 4G/5G rollouts and enriches customers’ experience with premium network efficiency. The capability to support all 5G frequency bands within a single compact solution makes it an exceptionally flexible choice for operators.



Nokia is focused on developing highly flexible and scalable networking technologies that will not only offer superior network performance for end users but also secure and maximize operators' return on investment. Successful deployment of IPAA+ promises to significantly enhance connectivity in the southern islands of the Philippines, boosting Nokia's commercial prospects in the region.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



Given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio, Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in key 5G markets. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing rapidly.



The stock has declined 19% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 11.8%.



Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



Workday Inc. WDAY, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.38%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 14.40%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, which makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

