Nokia (NOK) Offers 5G Core SaaS to Enhance Network in Finland

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked a memorandum of understanding with Telia Finland to develop a 5G standalone (SA) application innovation program, dubbed Sirius. This initiative is financially backed by the European Union. Under this venture, Telia Finland will leverage the Nokia 5G SA core in a software as a service (SaaS) delivery model integrated with the network as a code platform.



The collaboration aims to create software applications for varied new use cases across enterprise, industrial and consumer sectors. These highly automated and scalable software applications empower operators with enhanced monetization opportunities.



Nokia's 5G core architecture offers impressive versatility, seamlessly supporting a wide array of applications, such as smart city services, extended reality, multiplayer gaming, 4.0 mission-critical applications and more. The Core SaaS simplifies the integration of new functionalities, offering immediate capacity to meet the requirements of both simple and complex use cases. It reduces the workload to run physical data center infrastructure. The subscription-based model eliminates on-site software maintenance and mitigates up-front capital expenditure.



Moreover, the “network as a code” supports developers in creating advanced business and technology frameworks to fully leverage the potential of the existing network infrastructure. Nokia’s solution suite includes network application program interfaces and software development kits, which expedite the development of next-generation applications and ensure a premium customer experience.



Nokia’s cloud-based 5G architecture accelerates deployment time and enhances business agility. The company’s product portfolio will act as a crucial foundation for the Sirius program that aims to connect highways and seaways with 5G SA corridors.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.



NOK aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has declined 37.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 1.5%.



