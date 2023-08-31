Nokia (NOK) Launches 5G Private Wireless Services in Thailand

Nokia Corporation NOK has joined forces with NTT Ltd., a prominent IT infrastructure and service company, to accelerate the digital transformation efforts in Thailand. The companies aim to deploy 5G private wireless network in enterprise business parks and support 3.2 million businesses in the country with 24/7 seamless connectivity. This will enable enterprises to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as industrial loT, artificial intelligence and machine learning.



The collaboration underscores the increasing recognition of Nokia's networking solutions and its solid foundation in research and innovation. The company has successfully deployed mission-critical networks for around 2,600 customers worldwide, spanning various sectors like energy, transportation, large enterprise, manufacturing and public sector segments around the globe.



Nokia will offer a range of advanced technologies such as Digital Automation Cloud, network automation and the industrial digitalization edge platform known as MX Industrial Edge. Upgradation of various business-critical applications across different sectors such as mining, healthcare and education can have a profound effect in reducing the digital divide in the country. Digital infrastructure development will likely benefit the nation's economic outlook as well.



The joint initiative of NTT and Nokia will equip enterprises with a comprehensive suite of digital technologies. These technologies will significantly expedite the adoption of Industry 4.0 applications and enable a wide range of use cases, including robotics, automation, video analytics, machine vision with real-time video and loT streams, network monitoring, management of devices and more.



In remote and difficult-to-reach industrial environments, private wireless networks play a crucial role in connecting devices. Nokia's advanced 5G technology will establish a robust connection with high bandwidth and minimal latency, which are essential for the implementation of Industry 4.0 applications. Leveraging this technology, Thai enterprises can enhance productivity, reduce cost and ensure better safety of their workforce.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



Given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio, Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in key 5G markets. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing rapidly.



The stock has declined 21.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 15.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

