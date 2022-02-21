Nokia (NOK) Introduces SaaS Security & Analytics Services

Nokia Corporation NOK has unveiled two Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security and analytics services, which will enable communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to serve their customers in a more cost-effective way.



CSPs and enterprises will also be able to monetize their networks with the rollout of advanced 5G services. The latest services follow Nokia’s entry into SaaS to help them accelerate the time-to-value realized from their service offerings.



This is achieved by migrating to a model that is based on software consumed on demand through a subscription and not customized software managed via on-premise infrastructure.



Compared with typical SIMs, embedded SIM (eSIM) and integrated SIM (iSIM) technologies can manage multiple subscription profiles for authenticating users and devices on mobile networks. iSIM Secure Connect gives control to automate the eSIM/iSIM management process.



Nokia has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. The stock has gained 42.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.9%.



In a SaaS delivery model, Nokia’s iSIM Secure Connect enables CSPs and enterprises to manage machine-to-machine and consumer device subscriptions for eSIM- and iSIM-enabled devices.



Nokia is augmenting its AVA offering with SaaS capabilities based on Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF), part of 5G Standalone architecture. Nokia AVA NWDAF enhances network operations with AI/ML driven closed-loop automation.



AVA NWDAF will be available in a SaaS delivery model later this quarter. Nokia’s iSIM Secure Connect is expected to be available as SaaS later this year. NOK’s SaaS-based NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome and Anomaly Detection, announced in November 2021, will be available later this quarter.



Nokia plans to introduce other SaaS services in core, digital operations, monetization and private wireless domain later this year and in 2023. As its SaaS product roadmap evolves, the company expects to deliver critical capabilities through open-source application programming interfaces.



Nokia believes that AVA NWDAF and iSIM Secure Connect through the SaaS model will significantly improve the time-to-value for CSPs and enterprises.



Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The company aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments.



