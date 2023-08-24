Nokia (NOK) Introduces 25G PON Kit for High-Speed Connectivity

Nokia Corporation NOK recently introduced the 25G PON (Passive optical networking) starter kit solution, aimed at accelerating the deployment of high-speed connectivity for enterprises while helping operators maximize their revenue potential. Fiber networks have rapidly become the backbone of the entire telecommunications industry. To match the growing demand for reliable connectivity, operators need a fiber network that is faster and cost-efficient.



Nokia's symmetrical 25G PON solution effectively addresses these requirements and significantly enhances the capacity of fiber broadband. The 25G PON solution, based on Quillion chipset, is designed for easy deployment, as it can seamlessly coexist with existing GPON and XGS-PON technologies. Each kit included in this offering has the capability to connect up to ten businesses, providing a comprehensive suite of fiber technology necessary to deliver 1G, 10G, and 25G PON services. This capability empowers operators to swiftly boost the capacity of their current fiber resources.



In today’s fast-paced world, 10Gbs connectivity speed is considered to be the standard for businesses. High-speed and dependable connectivity plays a pivotal role in enhancing productivity, fostering collaboration among diverse teams, simplifying the use of cloud-based applications, virtual reality and leveraging the true potential of advanced AI. In essence, 10Gbps and higher speed can improve the competitiveness of an enterprise.



Nokia has successfully dispatched over a million 25G PON-ready ports so far and 25G PON is ready for activation in more than 150 networks worldwide. The solution brings ample possibilities for service providers to unlock new avenues of monetization, capitalizing 10 Gb+ service opportunities.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



Given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio, Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in key 5G markets. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing rapidly.



The stock has declined 24.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 22.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



Workday Inc. WDAY, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 13.05%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.02%.



Workday provides enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 0.26%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 18.48%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the graphic processing unit or GPU inventor. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.