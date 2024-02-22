Nokia (NOK), Intel Team Up to Drive Energy Efficiency in 5G

Nokia Corporation NOK joined forces with Intel Corporation INTC to optimize energy consumption in 5G networks. The growing power consumption in 5G networks is a matter of serious concern for communication service providers (CSP). 5G networks are required to accommodate a massive number of devices with significantly faster data rates compared to previous 4G networks. To fulfill these requirements, 5G needs much denser network deployment.



Additionally, the use of various advanced technologies such as Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) also leads to greater power consumption. This surge in energy usage not only raises environmental concerns but also leads to higher operating costs for service providers. Fluctuations in energy prices also affect CSPs’ network operations.



Through this collaboration with Intel, Nokia aims to address these concerns. Leveraging Intel's technology, Nokia showcased 40% runtime power savings during the demonstration. Intel Infrastructure Power Manager software and 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors were utilized in conjunction with Nokia’s cloud-based 5G core during the procedure.



This integration of Nokia's Core technology with Intel's power modulation features ensures that the power usage of the chips is adjusted to the amount of traffic flowing through the network. Data traffic fluctuates significantly over a 24-hour period. Nokia’s innovation will ensure that during periods of low traffic, energy usage is scaled down, while during high data flow, more energy is allotted to match the increased demand.



Nokia is aiming to introduce this energy-saving feature in the second half of 2024 with Nokia’s Cloud Packet Core. These advanced capabilities will lower electricity usage and related expenses and enable CSPs to optimize their resource utilization. The venture underscores Nokia’s commitment to deliver a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect.



NOK aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has declined 24.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 7.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.28%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.