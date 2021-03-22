Nokia (NOK) Inks Deal to Deploy 5G Services in Singapore

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked a deal with Antina Pte. Ltd. — a joint venture between mobile network operators M1 and StarHub — to launch 5G Standalone Radio Access Network (RAN) in Singapore. In addition to offering support for new consumer and enterprise use cases for seamless deployment of 5G services, the partnership aims to promote digital economy in the South East Asian nation.



Notably, Nokia was selected through a competitive tender process for the project. Utilizing the 3.5GHz spectrum band, the company will offer telecommunications equipment from its AirScale and CloudRAN portfolio to deploy 5G services in the region. The AirScale Radio Access products deliver low-latency, high-capacity mobile connectivity with low cost of ownership and can be easily upgraded through a software update, thereby reducing network complexity. The CloudRAN solution facilitates operators to build a more agile network, meet evolving traffic demands, make better use of spectrum and optimize performance.



In order to further improve network agility, Antina’s customers, including M1, StarHub and other mobile service providers, will leverage Nokia Software’s NetAct Cloud network management system, which is cloud-agnostic and manages both radio and core networks. It provides diverse applications for fault management, configuration management, performance management and security management for holistic network management capabilities.



Deploying its industry-leading software, 5G RAN and IP-Backhaul solutions for this project, Nokia will help develop a reference design and build use cases on standards-based solutions. The commercial availability of its Standalone 5G network has enabled the company to take the next big step in the evolution of the 5G ecosystem to make it more pervasive across the globe. Markedly, 5G networks were until now deployed mostly in Non-Standalone mode, whereby 5G network availability was dependent on the underlying LTE network for signaling support. The Standalone 5G network eliminates this 4G dependency by enabling carriers to augment their network capabilities with a simpler architecture. Moreover, it improves network speed and simplifies mobility management with seamless access to wide 5G bands for better user experience.



Nokia is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



Nokia remains focused on building a robust scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. It has reached more than 146 commercial 5G contracts across the globe. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions.



Shares of the company have gained 51.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 91.5%.





Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Aviat delivered a positive earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 32.9%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Clearfield delivered a positive earnings surprise of 62.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

