Nokia (NOK) Inks Deal to Boost Orange's 5G Services in Europe

Nokia NOK recently announced that its Core networking products have been selected by Orange, which will enable the latter to provide advanced 5G services and enhance network performance in France and other European countries.



Per the deal, Orange will deploy Nokia’s cloud-based 5G Standalone Core network and Subscriber Data Management (SDM) in Europe.



Nokia SDM centralizes user data into a single Unified Data Repository that hosts applications and ensures security. It complies with 3GPP User Data Convergence and 5G standards.



Nokia’s 5G cloud solutions will enable the operator to deliver advanced 5G services with ultra-low latency. Nokia’s solution is already in use in Orange European networks for IMS voice core.



Nokia is leading the 5G SA Core market, with more than 60 communication service providers (CSPs) customers globally. This includes almost 30 CSPs in Europe using Nokia 5G Core products. Also, 25 of the top 40 CSPs by revenues use Nokia’s Core network products.



Nokia and Orange share a long-standing partnership. The companies aim to provide Orange customers with an excellent 5G network experience.



Nokia has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow profitably.



The stock has gained 33.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The company aims to accelerate product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments.



