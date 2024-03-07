Nokia (NOK) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Nokia (NOK) closed the latest trading day at $3.70, indicating a +0.82% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology company had gained 3.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nokia in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.19 billion, indicating a 17.38% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.38 per share and a revenue of $23.65 billion, signifying shifts of +22.58% and -1.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Nokia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nokia's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.15, so one might conclude that Nokia is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that NOK has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.