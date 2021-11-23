Nokia (NOK) Increases Investment in Guadalajara 5G Facility

Nokia Corp. NOK recently announced that it has upgraded its 5G testing lab located in Guadalajara, Mexico, to support testing across new uses cases.



The state-of-the-art facility will enable the testing of new 5G products and support growing sales and supply chain operations in the region.



Started in 2017, Nokia’s Guadalajara Lab develops a wide range of tests for hardware solutions like radio frequency testing for 3G, 4G and 5G networks. It also executes additional testing for product change notification, mechanical analysis and power supply analysis, among others.



The lab has received substantial investment over the years and works closely with Nokia’s design facilities in Dallas, TX and Naperville, IL.



The lab provides services to both Latin America and North America. Further, Nokia’s soon-to-come 5G deployments in Mexico and Latin America will be supported by its own operations. It will also benefit from the free trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.



Nokia’s lab performs tests to ensure that its products meet a wide range of national and international standards. The company has an increasing footprint in Latin America, with more than 3,700 employees working in 14 countries.



Nokia is a leader in the 5G Standalone Core market, with more than 80 communication service providers and enterprise customers globally. It has reached 4,000 patent families, declared as essential to 5G standards.



The company is well-poised to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow profitably.



