Nokia (NOK) Incorporates Converged Charging System on AWS

Nokia Corporation NOK has deployed its cloud-based charging solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to boost communications service providers’ (CSPs) migration of charging applications to the public cloud.



Designed for 5G and IoT, Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) delivers real-time charging capabilities to enable new monetization opportunities for digital service providers. The latest move enables CSPs to run workloads on AWS as part of their journey toward deploying business support systems.



NCC provides continuous availability to support the high frequency and low latency demands of a convergent charging system. The solution also helps CSPs tap new revenue streams from 5G capabilities, including differentiated pricing and flexible product offerings.



AWS has played a key role in Nokia Software’s modernization efforts, spanning the development and hosting services for its software infrastructure. Nokia offers several applications on AWS, including customer experience and orchestration solutions.



Nokia is focused on its strategy that hinges on four priorities. The first priority is to lead in high-performance end-to-end networks with its communications service provider customers. The second one is based on its relentless pursuit to expand network sales to select vertical markets. Building a strong standalone software business is the third priority. The fourth pillar aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.



To strengthen its leading position in the market, Nokia enables its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency.



Nokia has a foothold in all 5G early adopter markets. It currently has 152 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers. The company aims to accelerate its product roadmap and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments.



Nokia’s shares have gained 28.2% in the past year compared with 67% growth of the industry.







Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics PLT, Ubiquiti UI and Cambium Networks CMBM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Cambium Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128%, on average.

