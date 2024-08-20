Nokia (NOK) & HOMEPLUS Unite to Boost Taiwan Broadband Speed

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that HOMEPLUS has decided to deploy Nokia’s state-of-the-art PON fiber solution aimed at strengthening the latter’s network visibility, thereby enhancing user experiences across its extensive network infrastructure.



Fiber technology continues to stand out as a forward-looking, sustainable solution that offers high-speed, multi-gigabit connectivity. In today's digital landscape, where providing a high-quality networking experience to consumers is paramount, it becomes necessary for telecommunication companies like HOMEPLUS to focus on delivering superior services that meet the growing demands of its users.



Post-deployment, HOMEPLUS will be equipped with a range of secure PON technologies, ranging from GPON to 25G PON and beyond, boosting its ability to deliver cutting-edge speeds and services.



25G PON solution promises to deliver Internet speeds 125 times faster than the national average of 200Mb/s, making HOMEPLUS the first provider in Taiwan to deliver such advanced services to both residential and business customers.



Leveraging Nokia’s advanced Quillion chipset and Lightspan FX platform, this deployment will likely enable HOMEPLUS to expand its existing fiber infrastructure and quickly adapt to the rising demand for high-capacity broadband services. The upgrade is also anticipated to support speeds up to 25Gb/s, catering to advanced applications such as cloud computing, 8K video streaming, online gaming, virtual reality and the Internet of Things.



The partnership between Nokia and HOMEPLUS marks a significant milestone in Nokia’s journey toward expanding its footprint in Taiwan. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally.



Nokia’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments of more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



Shares of Nokia have gained 9.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48.6%.



