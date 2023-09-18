Nokia (NOK), Google Cloud Team Up to Accelerate AI Development

Nokia Corporation NOK recently unveiled AVA Data suite on Google Cloud, the cloud platform of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, to augment the development of software solutions with advanced AI-ML capabilities. The AVA Data suite is a comprehensive collection of readily available and proven data products. Its integration with Google Cloud enriches communication service providers (CSPs) with a standard library of high-quality reusable networks and IT data packages across 4G, 5G domains. By fully harnessing the potential of AI, it brings CSPs closer to achieving zero-touch automation, optimizing the development and management of their network services.



The AVA Data suite capitalizes on Nokia’s AVA Open Analytics that offers streamlined ML operations, a data mesh approach, cloud-driven architecture and zero trust security policies. Unlike the traditional approach of legacy big data systems, which incorporate raw data from multiple data sources into a large data warehouse or data lake, data mesh chooses a different route.



It virtually combines data from dispersed sources per specific business domains such as sales, marketing, customer service and more. This implies a shift from a centralized data platform to a multiple decentralized data storage system. It accelerates information extraction from multi-vendor multi-domain data hubs and significantly improves agility in business processes.



Google’s Vertex AI provides the vital infrastructure for designing and training AI/ML models. Nokia’s AVA Data suite feeds data into Vertex AI, which develops ML models per specific use cases. Additionally, Google Cloud’s BigQuery offers a scalable and serverless architecture that acts as both data source and storage for the AVA Data suite.



The standardized, pre-correlated data products and packages streamline the time-consuming data preparation process. This immensely improves the productivity of data scientists and allows them to dedicate more of their efforts to developing AI-ML applications.



Backed by all these state-of-the-art features, Nokia AVA Data suite empowers CSPs and data scientists to expedite AI use case deployment to improve network performance, enhance end-user experience and unlock new monetization opportunities.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other. These include a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things.



Given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio, Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle. The company’s deal win rate is encouraging, with notable successes in key 5G markets. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing rapidly.



The stock has declined 15.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 11.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



Splunk Inc. SPLK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 154.90%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 69.05%.



Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.

