Nokia (NOK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed the most recent trading day at $4.35, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology company had gained 10.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NOK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NOK is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.63 billion, down 12.03% from the prior-year quarter.

NOK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $25.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4% and -3.95%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower within the past month. NOK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NOK has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.11.

It is also worth noting that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NOK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

