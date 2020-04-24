Nokia (NOK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed at $3.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology company had gained 7.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NOK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect NOK to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.78 billion, up 1.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $26.08 billion, which would represent changes of +4% and -0.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NOK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NOK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.61, which means NOK is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that NOK has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

