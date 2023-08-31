Nokia (NOK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed the most recent trading day at $3.99, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology company had gained 1.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 10% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.36 billion, up 1.16% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $26.41 billion, which would represent changes of -8.7% and +0.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower within the past month. Nokia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nokia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.63.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

