Nokia (NOK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed the most recent trading day at $4.02, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology company had lost 1.97% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.43 billion, up 2.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $27.86 billion, which would represent changes of -4.35% and +6.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nokia has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.25.

Investors should also note that NOK has a PEG ratio of 5.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NOK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NOK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

