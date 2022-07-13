Nokia (NOK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK) closed at $4.60, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the technology company had lost 2.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.07 billion, down 5.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $25.27 billion, which would represent changes of -4.55% and -3.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nokia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.78, so we one might conclude that Nokia is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.