Nokia (NOK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Nokia (NOK) ending at $3.56, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology company had lost 11.88% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nokia in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 19, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.09, signifying a 10% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.36 billion, up 1.05% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.42 per share and a revenue of $26.4 billion, representing changes of -8.7% and +0.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Nokia boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nokia is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.97 for its industry.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

