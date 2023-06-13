Nokia (NOK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed at $4.08 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology company had gained 0.49% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nokia as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 2.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $27.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.35% and +6.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Nokia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nokia has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.81, so we one might conclude that Nokia is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 5.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

