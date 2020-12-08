Nokia (NOK) Extends Partnership With SoftBank for 5G Services

Nokia Corp. NOK has expanded its long-standing business relationship with SoftBank Group Corp. SFTBY. The Finland-based telecom equipment provider continues to lead in high-performance networks with its communications service provider customers. The company’s cloud-native, 5G core software has been selected by SoftBank for the launch of its standalone 5G services. Nokia currently has 133 commercial 5G deals with operators.



Nokia’s industry-leading solutions support new consumer and enterprise use cases, including virtual reality, cloud robotics and connected vehicles. The 5G core software provides operators with a range of capabilities that drive greater scalability and reliability. With this deployment, SoftBank’s customers will experience the benefits of 5G such as lower latency and more bandwidth.



Nokia’s 5G core will provide automation and optimization of the entire life cycle management of SoftBank’s networks. The Cloud Packet Core fully integrates with a service provider’s own platform solutions for flexible deployment choices. The solution integrates fixed wireline access into the 3GPP cloud-native core architecture for wireless and fixed convergence.



SoftBank will deploy the Cloud Mobility Manager and Cloud Mobile Gateway products to support the required scale and performance for the delivery of Softbank’s 5G services. Nokia 5G core’s automation capabilities and high-level operational efficiencies are likely to help SoftBank deliver cutting-edge services and enhance its network reliability.



Nokia aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. The company has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset.



To strengthen its market position, Nokia enables its customers to move from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and automation. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address opportunities beyond its primary markets.



Nokia's shares have gained 18.8% in the past year compared with 44.5% growth of the industry.







