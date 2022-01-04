Nokia (NOK) Extends 5G Partnership With Tele2 in the Baltics

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced the extension of its partnership with Tele2 to deploy 5G RAN in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in a long-term deal.



The deal builds on the long-standing partnership between the companies in the Baltic region. Nokia has partnered with Tele2 on 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network deployments.



As the sole supplier in this project, Nokia will provide equipment from its ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio to upgrade Tele2’s nationwide radio network.



Nokia’s shares have gained 16.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 17.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The rollout will commence once Tele2 acquires spectrum with auctions for both low- and high-band frequencies scheduled next year. Tele2 had earlier acquired a 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and the 700 MHz spectrum in Latvia.



Nokia’s AirScale RAN portfolio has been designed for efficient deployment and lower power consumption. Nokia’s 5G solutions will enable Tele2 to provide better connectivity at an ultra-low latency to its customers across multiple markets.



The company has been developing its 5G portfolio, strengthening AirScale and advancing the capabilities of its ReefShark chipset. Nokia aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments.



Nokia is well-poised to benefit from the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. The company has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation.



NOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 8.8% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has soared 114% in the past six months.



Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 7% over the past 60 days.



Aviat Networks has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average. It has inched up 4.3% in the past six months.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has, however, lost 6% in the past six months.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.