Nokia (NOK) Establishes Advanced 6G Research Facility in India

Nokia Corporation NOK has established a state-of-the-art 6G research hub in Bangalore, India. The initiative is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Bharat 6G Vision,’ which aims to make the country a prominent contributor to 6G development. The newly inaugurated lab will serve as a platform to accelerate research collaborations with premier institutes in the region.



Nokia is a key player in 6G development with active involvement in various projects around the globe, including the Next G Alliance in North America and the European 6G Flagship program.



According to Nokia Bell Labs, there are six key technologies that can play a vital role in 6G networks. Network as a Sensor technology is a crucial component among these. This technology enables 6G to generate highly detailed digital versions of the physical world. By bouncing signals off objects, networks will be able to sense the nature, movement and composition of that particular element, eliminating the need for onboard sensors. It also seamlessly integrates into wireless networks and functions efficiently with communication infrastructures.



It can have a wide range of use cases across various industries such as healthcare, transport, education and more. The Network as a Sensor technology can also enable direct interaction between humans and machines remotely and even allow people to send commands to robots through simple hand gestures. In medical emergencies, it can notify healthcare professionals just by sensing the behavior of the person and hearing their heartbeats. It can be utilized for security purposes where cameras are unavailable or to enhance camera functionalities in low-light or foggy conditions.



The India-based facility will primarily focus on these foundational 6G research, including Network as a Sensor, Network Exposure and Automation. It will also serve as an experimental platform for researching algorithms, conducting testing of new solutions and sustainable system design for commercialization. The project will bolster Nokia’s presence in India, one of the fastest-growing 5G markets and improve its commercial prospects.



The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.



The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. To strengthen its leading position in the market, Nokia facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has declined 19.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 12%.



Nokia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

