Nokia (NOK) & Elisa to Drive Private Mobile Networks in Finland

Nokia NOK has joined forces with Elisa, a leading telecom operator in Finland, to drive industrial-grade private mobile networking across the country. Nokia has more than 260 large enterprise customers across industries, of which 30 have incorporated 5G.



Nokia and Elisa will collaborate on 5G private mobile offerings to help organizations accelerate their digitization journey and adopt the fourth industrial revolution solutions. The companies will use radio network infrastructure to deploy mission-critical private networks for businesses, which, in turn, will help enhance their productivity.



The partnership will initially focus on markets such as maritime, mining, manufacturing and utilities. Private mobile networking has been customized to meet specific business needs. It provides high bandwidth connectivity and low latency that are needed to increase automation and efficiency.



Moreover, private mobile networks offer organizations secure connections for voice and IoT applications. Nokia and Elisa have already begun deployment of 5G and LTE private mobile networks in different use cases for enterprises. With 5G, it will be easier for businesses to digitize their operations and leverage network with IoT, analytics and AI solutions.



Nokia has a presence in all 5G early adopter markets. It currently has 145 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers. The company aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments.



Shares of Nokia have lost 2.9% in the past year against 44% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks AVNW, Plantronics PLT and United States Cellular USM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.

