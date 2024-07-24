Nokia (NOK), eir Extend Tie-Up to Boost Ireland's Network

Nokia Corporation NOK recently extended its IP collaboration with eir, aiming to fortify Ireland’s telecommunication infrastructure. This collaboration is expected to empower eir to meet the evolving demands of its customers through access to advanced connectivity and technology solutions.



Under this renewed agreement, the Irish telecom operator will be deploying Nokia's latest 400/800GE IP backbone. This backbone utilizes the most recent QSFP-DD interface module specifications to support high-density 800GE pluggable optics. This enhancement is expected to significantly bolster eir’s network capacity and effectively accommodate future traffic growth.



Additionally, eir will integrate Nokia's cutting-edge 7750 Service Router, powered by the latter’s FP4 and FP5 network processors. This router is renowned for its scalability, flexibility and robust security features, making it an ideal choice for modern telecommunication networks. It promises optimized efficiency in delivering a wide range of services, ensuring reliable and seamless connectivity for both operators and enterprises.



Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. Nokia’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments of more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.



The extended collaboration between Nokia and eir marks a significant advancement in Ireland’s digital transformation journey. By integrating Nokia’s advanced technologies with eir’s expansive network infrastructure, the partnership is poised to deliver the fastest speeds and enhance competitiveness for local businesses on a global scale. Furthermore, this collaboration is expected to strengthen Nokia’s footprint across Ireland, underscoring its commitment to advancing digital connectivity worldwide.



Shares of Nokia have lost 3.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 43.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ooma, Inc. OOMA offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. The company’s smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.90%. In the last reported quarter, Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, provides wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services to approximately 6 million customers in Chicago.



In the last reported quarter, TDS delivered an earnings surprise of 145.45%.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.