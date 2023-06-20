Nokia (NOK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK) closed at $4.20, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology company had gained 4.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Nokia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.43 billion, up 2.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $27.86 billion, which would represent changes of -4.35% and +6.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nokia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nokia's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.86.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Nokia Corporation (NOK)

