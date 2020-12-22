Nokia (NOK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK) closed at $3.88, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology company had lost 1.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NOK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 29.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.56 billion, down 1.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $25.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4% and -3.9%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NOK currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NOK has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.77.

We can also see that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 10.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

