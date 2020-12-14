Nokia (NOK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nokia (NOK) closed the most recent trading day at $4, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology company had gained 8.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NOK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 29.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.56 billion, down 1.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $25.07 billion, which would represent changes of +4% and -3.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NOK has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.28.

It is also worth noting that NOK currently has a PEG ratio of 10.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

