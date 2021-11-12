Nokia (NOK) Deploys 5G Standalone Core for Telia in Finland

Nokia Corp. NOK has deployed its 5G Standalone (SA) Core network in Finland for Telia.



Telia is a Sweden-based multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator. It has a footprint in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.



The deployment will allow the operator to deliver advanced 5G services, provide enhanced network performance, and better monetize its network assets. Nokia is also working on the rollout of its 5G SA Core in other Telia Nordic and Baltic countries.



Nokia’s shares have gained 49.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In Finland, Nokia has supplied its cloud packet core and registers, which allows subscriber data to be consolidated into a common repository using a distributed architecture. Telia is also leveraging Nokia’s Radio Access Network.



Nokia is a leader in the 5G SA Core market, with more than 80 communication service providers and enterprise customers globally.



Nokia has reached 4,000 patent families, declared as essential to 5G standards. The milestone reflects its leadership in cellular technology R&D and standardization. Its industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €130 billion invested in R&D since 2000.



As the deployment of 5G accelerates, Nokia’s 5G technology is likely to enable a wide range of use cases, including immersive experiences, connected vehicles, and cloud robotics.



Nokia is well-poised to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is likely to help it grow profitably.



NOK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past seven days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has rallied 190.3% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past seven days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 13.9% in the past year.



Harmonic, Inc. HLIT also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 23.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.1%, on average. The stock has appreciated 71.6% in the past year.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.