Nokia (NOK) C-Band Portfolio to Enhance AT&T (T) 5G Services

Nokia Corporation NOK has inked a five-year deal with AT&T T to deploy the wireless carrier’s C-Band network in parts of the United States.



AT&T aims to bring the power of 5G to businesses and communities across the nation. The deployment of 5G in the C-Band spectrum enables it to better provide 5G services to subscribers, with the best mix of network coverage and capacity.



The first phase of the C-Band auction opened up 280 MHz of spectrum with 100 MHz available for 5G deployments by the end of 2021. Nokia’s C-Band portfolio, which covers indoor and outdoor deployments, includes massive MIMO antenna solutions, hybrid antennas, modular units, macro remote radio heads and small cell solutions for connectivity requirements.



Nokia’s C-Band portfolio includes support for both 5G standalone and non-standalone networks and Open RAN products for flexibility. Nokia’s C-Band RAN technology will work with existing LTE RAN equipment deployed by AT&T.



The C-Band is already the pioneer mid-band in many countries for 5G services. The spectrum provides a balance of capacity and coverage and allows rapid 5G rollout with the introduction of services. In June 2020, Nokia was the first vendor to complete a 5G trial in the C-Band spectrum in the United States using its 5G AirScale portfolio.



Nokia’s C-Band solution builds on its previous capabilities of introducing a wide variety of network solutions. The solution leverages Nokia’s latest AirScale radio access for C-Band. Nokia’s comprehensive portfolio will enable AT&T to enhance its 5G services.



Nokia provides bring best-in-class products, services and connectivity solutions that allow its customers to deliver enhanced performance. To better meet customer needs, Nokia has created four business groups — Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. Each of these businesses aims to grow market share and margins through technology leadership.



Nokia's shares have gained 47% in the past year compared with 88.5% growth of the industry.







