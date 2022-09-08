Nokia (NOK) Augments MXIE Capabilities for Enterprises

Nokia Corporation NOK recently augmented its enterprise partner ecosystem through improved MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) capabilities. This will enable MXIE to host applications from different ecosystems comprising legacy non-cloud native workloads and facilitate application development to further improve enterprise digital transformation and operational technology network security.

Industry 4.0 applications enable enterprises such as ports, mining, manufacturers and energy companies to leverage analytics and mixed reality. By combining these capabilities within secure, high-performance private wireless networks, companies will benefit from various scenarios that help drive process efficiency, security, sustainability and flexibility.

Nokia is improving the platform's capabilities by working with two new application partners. They are Zscaler and Siemens MindConnect Software Agent. Zscaler reduces the attack surface and risk of lateral threat movement by connecting devices, sensors and users only to applications they require to carry out their work. Siemens MindConnect, on the other hand, simplifies the secure transfer of operational data to MindSphere, Siemen’s industrial IoT as a service solution, which serves Industrial IoT applications and capabilities.

Nokia’s C-Band portfolio supports 5G standalone and non-standalone networks, Open RAN products and cloud-based implementations. The company is changing the way people communicate and connect with each other by including ultra-broadband access, seamless transition to 5G technology, cloud applications and the Internet of Things and Software and IP Defined Networking.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprise into smart virtual networks by forming a single network for all services, amalgamating fixed broadband and mobile and finally routing IP and optical networks with services and software to manage them. The company’s installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which allows customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing at an accelerated pace.

Nokia intends to boost strategy execution, sharpen customer focus and reduce long-term costs. It is also focused on building a strong and scalable software business, and expanding its structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies.

The stock has lost 15.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 14%. Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Globant S.A. GLOB is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 0.8% over the past seven days.

Globant delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. It has lost 36.3% in the past year.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT has a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 17.1% over the past 30 days.

Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.3%, on average. It has gained 21.8% in the past year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. THR, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for Thermon’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 9.7% over the past 30 days.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nokia Corporation (NOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Globant S.A. (GLOB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.