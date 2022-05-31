Nokia (NOK) and Microsoft Partner to Enhance Industry Output

Nokia Oyj NOK has strengthened its partnership with Microsoft Corporation MSFT to integrate Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) with Microsoft Azure Arc to unlock the capabilities of mission-critical applications for Industry 4.0 use cases. The integration will result in customers having seamless access to the Azure ecosystem on the MXIE platform, permitting them to run applications in the traditional cloud and on their premises.

Microsoft’s Azure Arc allows central management of a wide range of resources, performs virtual machine lifecycle management, and meets governance and compliance standards for applications, infrastructure and data. Also, Azure Arc offers simplified management and faster app development services, making it easy to monitor and secure Windows and Linux servers, SQL Server, and Kubernetes clusters across data centers.

The Nokia MXIE, a future-ready solution, has the capacity to integrate the agility and simplicity of an edge-as-a-service model to speed up the transformation of operational technology. It is specifically designed to meet the mission-critical needs of asset-intensive industrial environments. The expanded collaboration with Microsoft is likely to generate incremental revenues for Nokia in the long run.

The performance of Industry 4.0 mission-critical applications will also be enhanced via the collaboration. The Industry 4.0 mission-critical application is helping cities, industries and governments unfold a more resilient and sustainable future.

Nokia has made significant process on its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it profit. The company is also witnessing healthy momentum in its focus area of software and enterprise. This augurs well for the licensing business.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia has lost 0.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.8%.



It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is part of the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Coupa Software has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 22.32%.

Coupa Software’s smart and efficient spend-control programs, which provide enhanced reporting and analytics, have been the primary reasons behind its expanding clientele.

SAP SE SAP, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is a key pick for stock investors. SAP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.89%.

SAP, with its Rise with SAP solution, was adopted by clients, including Accenture, Canon Production Printing, Exide Industries Limited, NEC Corporation, Qinqin Food, Rising Auto and TELUS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.