Nokia (NOK) and IISc Team Up to Drive 6G Research in India

Nokia Corporation NOK recently inked a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (“IISc”) to boost 6G research in India. Per the agreement, the partners will jointly conduct research on 6G radio and 6G architecture. Nokia and IISc will also research the application of machine learning technology in the 6G air interface, operating from Nokia's newly established 6G Lab in Bengaluru.



Based in Bengaluru, India, IISc is a premier research institution known for its contributions to science and engineering research and education. It partners with leading international institutions, universities and research organizations to enhance the scope and impact of its research initiatives.



With the strategic collaboration, Nokia aims to explore the deployment of 6G technologies in key sectors such as transportation safety, healthcare, education and sustainability in India. The initiative is likely to add impetus to India’s ‘Bharat 6G Vision’, which aims to propel the country as one of the foremost contributors to 6G development. By focusing on use cases, the research is likely to address the development of sustainable and energy-efficient communications systems, ensuring seamless and secure connectivity for critical communications.



The partnership is likely to innovate the cellular infrastructure to address the large-scale societal needs of developing countries like India while contributing simultaneously to advancements in the global 6G ecosystem. Nokia’s recently established 6G Lab at its Global R&D center in Bengaluru aims to accelerate the development of 6G technologies and advanced use cases. The state-of-the-art project is anticipated to foster collaboration between Nokia and India’s academic community.



The multi-faceted collaboration between industry leaders such as Nokia and academia is likely to result in joint research initiatives, projects and possibly the establishment of research labs or centers dedicated to unveiling cutting-edge mobile technology to the world at scale. The company seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. Nokia is likely to ink similar contracts in the future to strengthen its position in the wireless equipment sector by elevating its technological capabilities and reliability.



The stock has declined 24.2% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 10.7%.





Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

