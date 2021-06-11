Nokia (NOK) and AT&T Conduct First Call Using C-Band Spectrum

Nokia Corp. NOK and AT&T Inc. T have conducted the first call on the latter’s network using the C-Band spectrum.



The call was made using a 5G smartphone form factor device powered by the Qualcomm QCOM Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. It used Nokia’s AirScale baseband and 5G massive MIMO (mMIMO) 64T64R C-Band radio.



The C-Band spectrum provides a proper balance of network coverage and capacity, and allows fast 5G rollout with introduction of services. It will support AT&T in extending its 5G services across the United States. The company aims to cover 200 million people with C-Band by the end of 2023.



In early May, engineers from Nokia and AT&T exhibited the potential of the newly available n77 spectrum. The test used one of Nokia’s new mMIMO antennas, which has been designed to operate in the n77 C-Band along with Nokia’s newest 5G software. The teams will continue to test performance ahead of commercial network deployment, which is expected to begin later this year.



In March 2021, Nokia inked a five-year deal with AT&T to deploy the latter’s C-Band network across the country. This will deliver enhanced mobile broadband capabilities and increase the range of 5G applications to a wide range of customers.



Nokia’s C-Band portfolio supports 5G standalone and non-standalone networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products. This will provide AT&T with flexibility for its 5G deployment. Nokia’s C-Band 5G RAN solutions work with its existing LTE RAN equipment deployed by AT&T, which will help in delivering exceptional user experience.



Nokia was the first supplier to successfully complete a 5G trial in C-Band spectrum in the United States in June 2020 using its commercial 5G AirScale portfolio. The company broadened its product portfolio in anticipation of the FCC C-Band spectrum auction that closed in January 2021.



By deploying 5G in C-Band spectrum with Nokia, AT&T will be able to better provide cutting-edge 5G services. Nokia is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The Finland-based company is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership.



Nokia’s shares have gained 29.6% in the past year compared with 51% growth of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.



Another top-ranked stock in the industry is Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57.3%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.