Nokia (NOK) & Allo to Boost Broadband Connectivity in Malaysia

Nokia Corporation NOK has been selected by Allo Technology to deploy a gigabit fiber network in the states of Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and the East Coast of Malaysia.



Based in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, Allo is an information and communications technology service provider. It plays a vital role in the enablement of advanced technology and connectivity services in the country.



Allo is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Malaysian multinational electricity company, Tenaga Nasional. It aims to expand Malaysia’s digital transformation journey with its offerings tailored for homes and small and medium-sized enterprises.



The deployment, which includes Nokia’s Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) solution and Access Management System, is expected to be completed by the end of second-quarter 2021. The GPON solution will enable Allo to deliver 1Gbps service to its business and residential customers.



Post completion, users will be able to enjoy a high-speed broadband network and applications that require high capacity. The fiber network will enable Allo to support new use cases such as smart cities, edge automation, 5G backhaul and enterprise services.



The new network will support the convergence of more services and users on the same infrastructure. This, in turn, will allow the service provider to reduce operating expenses and witness higher revenues.



Furthermore, Nokia’s solution will help Allo to benefit from network simplification. Allo is conducting field trials with Nokia’s XGS-PON products, which could be deployed for even greater bandwidth. By utilizing Nokia’s expertise, Allo will be able to accelerate the rollout of fiber services over the next two years.



Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. The company is well positioned for the ongoing technology cycle given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. It aims to expand its business into targeted, high-growth vertical markets.



Nokia’s shares have gained 21.6% in the past six months compared with 2.5% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Vicor Corporation VICR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.

